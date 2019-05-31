Land Trust Celebrates Trails This Weekend

In addition to cycling in Nevada City, this weekend is also a ‘Celebration of Trails’ throughout western Nevada County. The Bear Yuba Land Trust is having a series of events, including the Ales for Trails fundraiser this evening from 5 to 8 at the Ol’ Republic Taproom. Spokeswoman Jesse Locks says there’s also a Hike-a-Thon, and a Celebration of Trails Festival…

The festival is from noon to 5pm at the Ol’ Republic Roadhouse. There’s also a Yuba Bus shuttle from the Roadhouse to and from the Rood Center from 11:30 to 3:30.

–gf