Landing Zone For NevCo Consolidated Station

Hoping to speed up rescues, a helicopter landing zone has been established for the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District. Appearing recently on KNCO’s On the Town, District Chief Jason Robitaille said it’s much closer for them to get to, right behind Station 84 in Nevada City…

Firefighters have had to meet a helicopter at more remote or distant spots, including the Rood Center. And that slows response times for stranded or incapacitated recreationists, such as in the Yuba River Canyon. The landing zone, which is continuing to be improved and developed, was constructed by Robinson Enterprises. One of the owners, and a former firefighter, Don Hoffler, said they also did it at a reduced price, so it could fit in better with the district’s limited budget…

Robitaille said patients can also be loaded on ambulances at the new landing zone, which will also save time.