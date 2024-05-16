Landlines Are Here To Stay For Now

A Nevada County official is praising the recent proposal from the California Public Utilities Commission that essentially allows residents to keep landline phone service. A formal vote isn’t scheduled until June 20th. If the proposal is approved, County Chief of Staff Jeff Thorsby says AT and T will remain the so-called Carrier of Last Resort, at least for now…

In a news release, the Commission stated that despite the company’s contention that providers of voice alternatives to landline service can fill the gap, they found that AT and T didn’t meet the requirements of the withdrawal. Specifically, they say the company failed to demonstrate the availability of replacement providers. But Thorsby also notes that AT and T could still remove its copper lines, which is what most landline customers have, and provide the service with any technology, including through the internet…

The Commission also notes that public participation in this proceeding was extensive, with over five-thousand public comments, most of them negative. County Supervisors also approved a letter of opposition to the AT and T request.