Landmark Plaque Finally Comes to Ridge Schoolhouse

It was dedicated as a Nevada County landmark in the early 1970s, but there’s nothing there to recognize that. That will change this weekend when the North Columbia Schoolhouse will finally get a plaque recognizing its uniqueness and historical value. Bernie Zimmerman with the Nevada County Landmarks Commission says a ceremony will be held on Sunday, correcting a decades-old error…

Zimmerman says it’s not the commission’s job to place the commemorative plaques, and he says he understands there are times when such recognition is inappropriate, or least unwanted…

The ceremony will be Sunday at 5pm at the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center on the San Juan Ridge, 17894 Tyler Foote Road at 5pm. It will include historical information about the site provided by local historian Hank Meals, architect Bruce Boyd, and property owner Kim Coughlan.

–gf