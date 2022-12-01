< Back to All News

Large Hazardous Tree Removal Project Underway

Nov. 30, 2022

A major hazardous trees removal project we told you about earlier this fall has gotten underway this week for Western Nevada County. Public Works Assistant Engineer, Michelle Garcia, says 411 trees have been identified from all over the area….

Garcia says they’ve prioritized trees near heavily-travelled roads and highways that also serve as critical evacuation routes. The county works with private contractors, and Garcia says the size of some of these trees can make the work pretty challenging and requires careful coordination…

The trees are not strongly clustered in any particular areas. Garcia says the goal is to complete the project by the end of the year, weather permitting. And more removals are still needed. It’s funded by Cal Trans. Cal Trans has awarded four grants this year related to fire fuels reduction. That also included the removal of trees and vegetation impacted by last year’s snowmaggeden, including free green waste pickup events.

