< Back to All News

Large Illegal Cannabis Grow Destroyed

Posted: Sep. 19, 2022 5:23 PM PDT

As we get into cannabis harvest season, a large illegal grow was destroyed recently in North San Juan. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says a search warrant was executed on Patterson Mine Road…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says the growers were suspected to have just taken off before deputies and wardens and other field personnel from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived. But felony criminal charges are expected to eventually be filed. And that’s usually due to environmental damage that’s found…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says the county continues to frequently find such large gardens that are in violation of its growing ordinance.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha