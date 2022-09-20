Large Illegal Cannabis Grow Destroyed

As we get into cannabis harvest season, a large illegal grow was destroyed recently in North San Juan. Nevada County Sheriff’s Department Communications Manager, Andrew Trygg, says a search warrant was executed on Patterson Mine Road…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says the growers were suspected to have just taken off before deputies and wardens and other field personnel from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife arrived. But felony criminal charges are expected to eventually be filed. And that’s usually due to environmental damage that’s found…

click to listen to Andrew Trygg

Trygg says the county continues to frequently find such large gardens that are in violation of its growing ordinance.