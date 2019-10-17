Large Illegal Dump Site Found On Mine Property

A large illegal dump site with solid as well as hazardous waste has been found on the property of an Alleghany mining company. Sierra County Sheriff Mike Fisher says a search warrant was served at the Original Sixteen-to-One Mine. He says items were intentionally buried near Kanaka Creek…

Fisher says no one has been cited or arrested at the mining company…

Meanwhile, Fisher says it doesn’t look like there was any contamination of the creek. He says around 500 pounds of dirty oil, 45 gallons of waste oil, and 30 cubic yards of oily debris were removed from the dumpsite.