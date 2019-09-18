< Back to All News

Large Marijuana Grow Seized

Posted: Sep. 18, 2019 12:56 PM PDT

The fall season is also the marijuana harvest season. And a large grow has been discovered in the North San Juan area. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says it was likely spotted, on Jackass Flats Road, from areial surveillance, in connection with the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting. Three-thousand-877 plants have been seized. Bringolf says with today’s cannabis laws the biggest legal penalties would be for environmental damage, the main concern of such grows…

Bringolf says no arrests have been made at this time…

Bringolf says an environmental impact report must next be completed, before determining what criminal charges would be filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

