Large Parcel Purchase To Expand County Facilities

Planned facility expansion projects for Nevada County are moving forward. The Board of Supervisors has approved a two-point-six million-dollar purchase of a 21-acre parcel on La Barr Meadows Road. The net impact to the general fund is one-point-zero-five million dollars. The director of the county’s Information and General Services Agency, Steve Monaghan, told the Board at Tuesday’s meeting that it’s adjacent to the County Operation Center. He said there’s a lot of potential, including for better greenwaste disposal and processing…

Monaghan said the property might also work as a site for a new Animal Shelter. And Nevada County Connects could also benefit…

Staff says in order to offset the financial impact of this acquisition to the general fund they’ll work to leverage excess Operation Center bond proceeds to reimburse the fund for previously incurred capital improvement costs.