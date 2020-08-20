Large Power Outage Here Caused By Bird

As if the heatwave and the Jones Fire hasn’t already created angst for Nevada County residents, about 14-thousand PG and E customers were without electricity for about an hour Wednesday morning. And utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says it was an unrelated cause…

PG and E already needed to shut down a line, at Cal Fire’s request, to help fight the Jones Fire that’s still impacting around 11-hundred customers. Merlo says the blaze has also damaged some of their equipment…

The heatwave has also meant rolling blackouts for one to two hours in PG and E’s service area since last Friday. But Merlo says Nevada County has not been impacted. And systemwide, no rotating outages have been implemented since Saturday, although warnings continue to be issued.