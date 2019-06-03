< Back to All News

Larger Crowds Return to Classic

Posted: Jun. 2, 2019 5:57 PM PDT

The change in date seems like a good thing for the Nevada City Classic Bicycle Race. Event organzer Duane Strawser, says crowds were good throughout the day.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Strawser says that there were about 150 riders registered in six different races which is about average. He says the weather was questionable, bu the cooler temperatures definitely contriobuted to larger crowds.

Listen to Duane Strawser

Organizers decided to move the race from its traditional Father’s Day running and combine it with other weekend cycling events to improve crowd participation.

