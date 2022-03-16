Last BLM Counterprotester Sentenced

The counterprotester facing the most serious charges from the Nevada City Black Lives Matter Rally has been sentenced. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Bob Burns says James Smith had pleaded guilty to one felony charge of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury, in exchange for dropping a felony robbery charge…

The rally was occurring, in August of 2020, at the height of protests over officer-involved shooting incidents with black suspects. Burns says Smith was seen on video camera footage slamming a a rally participant to the ground, as well as forcibly taking a cell phone camera away and breaking it…

Two other counterprotesters have already settled their misdemeanor arrest cases.