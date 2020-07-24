< Back to All News

Last Carhop Event Saturday

Posted: Jul. 24, 2020 12:18 AM PDT

This Saturday is last chance to take advantage of the Food Trucks and Carhop service that has been taking place at the Rood Center. Nevada County Chief Executive Officer Alison Lehman, says the event, which was put together by Environmental Health Director, Amy Irani, was set up to help support our local vendors.

Listen to Alison Lehman

Though Irani is usually involved with oversight and permitting of food services, she says she took on the projct because of a personal connection to the community.

Listen to Amy Irani

Irani says that by providing the vendors a no-cost opportunity to sell food at the Rood Center was a simple way to help them make up some of the lost revenue caused by the pandemic.
The food trucks are available Saturday from 11 AM to 3 PM Saturday.

