Last Chance for Public Health Survey

Today is the last day to chime in on how you would like to see Public Health focus their resources. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the survey is posted online at NevadaCountyca.gov.

The six areas have been identified by Public Health, now the county would like input in how to prioritize them. The areas include basic needs (food, housing, and jobs); behavioral health (mental health, substance abuse); maternal and child health, and emergency preparedness. It also includes health care access and community connections.

Public Health is looking for varied points of view and input regarding the six areas. The survey closes today.

https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/civicalerts.aspx?aid=7466

Taylor Wolfe also reminding us there is music at the Grass Valley Library this afternoon from 3:30 to 4:40.