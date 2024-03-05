Last Chance For Voting In March Primary

Today (Tues.) is your final chance to vote in the March Primary. Nevada County was one of the first five counties to be an all-mail-in county, in 2018. And that means you can start returning your ballots 29 days before Election Day. The county’s Assistant Registrar of Voters, Corey O’Hayre, says, as of Sunday, 18-thousand-885 ballots had been returned out of a total of around 75-thousand sent out. And O’Hayre says it’s not clear how many ballots received today, or even the day before, are not counted until after today…

At a recent forum, Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona stated that around half of the ballots received for the last major election, in November of 2022, could not be counted until after Election Night. She also indicated that a new sorting machine should significantly improve the sorting process. Meanwhile, the nine vote centers are open from 7am to 8pm. Less than 10-percent vote in-person. But O’Hayre says the centers are not just for casting ballots…

Among the notable local races are two competitive seats on the Board of Supervisors. Hedi Hall is facing challengers Michael Taylor and Sue McGuire in District One. And with District Two being vacated by Ed Scofield, there are four candidates: John Herrera, Robb Tucker, Jeff Pettitt, and Jason Tedder. There are also contests regarding California’s U.S Senate seat vacated by the late Dianne Feinstein. Grass Valley and Nevada City also have fire tax measures. And there’s just Proposition One on the state ballot, a bond for mental health treatment and housing for the homeless.