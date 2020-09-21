Last Chance to Support Paw and Order

Today is the last chance to register for the 5th Annual Paw and Order fundraising event to support the canine patrols for the Nevada County Sheriff, Grass Valley Police and Nevada City Police Departments. The annual event is put on by the Rudiger Foundation and is usually a sold out dinner and auction. Foundation President, Tina Vernon, says this year it is a different format.

Vernon says today is the last day to register in order to guarantee dinners, and supporting materials can be prepared for pickup on Friday.

When participants pick during the drive thru, they will also get a chance to meet the canines the Rudiger Foundation supports.

There is also a preloaded thumb drive that has the evenings entertainment which includes a video honoring members of the Foundation that recently passed away.

Though a large portion of funds are usually raised from a silent and live auction, this year the Foundation has chosen to honor past contibutors but not ask for a donation.

Vernon says that half of the 100 dollar dinner ticket is tax deductible and goes to support the police dogs, however, the money raised will be quite a bit less this year.

For Paw and Order registration visit RuFK9.org.