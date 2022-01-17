Last Day for GV Residential Storm Cleanup

Grass Valley residents have been busy over the weekend clearing woody debris damage and making piles on streets for the city to clear away. The mess caused by the late December storm. Addressing City Council, City Manager Tim Kiser says it is the type of service the city should provide following an emergency. The state declaration will help offset funds for cleaning up public property, but private owners don’t have access to any funds. He says the cleanup is an appropriate use of funding reserves. Virtually every residential street within the city limits has evidence of damage caused by fallen trees and other storm related issues.

City residents have been pulling downed trees and limbs, cutting them up to the best of their ability, and pulling them into piles on the streets for pickup by city crews and contractors.

Council members were concerned that the cleanup had too short of a window becasue of the amount of the damage and the inability of some residents to clear their property over the weekend.

Kiser says staff understands the challenges and this could be phase one of a longer-term effort.

Kiser and the council also thanked local businesses including Hansen Brothers, Robinson Industries, C and E contractors, and multiple tree trimmers for plowing roads and clearing trees since the emergency began December 27.

Residents have until the end of the day Monday to get debris into accessible piles on the street.