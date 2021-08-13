Last Day to Provide Input on GV Promenade

Today is the last day for the public to weigh in on one of three designs for Mill Street project in Grass Valley. Atlas Lab Consulting firm is contracted to develop the project design. Based on initial public input they developed three ideas.

Consultant representative, Kimberly Garza, shared the ideas that the public initially requested.

People also requested easier accessibility for elderly and disabled residents and visitors. Interest also expressed in more flexible dining areas.

Adding string lighting and interactive art as well as a performance space were also desired by survey respondents.

Idea1 is a Downtown Promenade, designed more like a town center. Idea 2 is called the Downtown Mill… focusing on wood-based materials for features and comfort elements, and named after the original saw mill for which the street is named. The third idea is Downtown Quartz featuring seating and other features being made of quartz and other mining based materials.

Council suggested a hybrid approach combining features of each idea. each council member sharing what they liked best adn what they did not like.

To provide feedback you must submit information today. The three designs and interactive forms are located on cityofgrassvalley.com