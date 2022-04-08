Last Free Greenwaste Weekend of the Spring

This weekend is the final planned no-cost greenwaste disposal sponsored by Nevada County. It takes place at the same location as previous events located at the old mine site at Brunswick Road and East Bennet Streets in Grass Valley. Dropoff can take place Friday through Sunday 9AM to 3 PM each day. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the first two events have been even more successful this year following the damage caused by heavy storms in late December.*

Residents from throughout western Nevada County have been sharing praise and giving the county high marks for the opportunity to save thousands of dollars in dump fees.*

Residents can drop off as many loads as they can get to the site and material is not limited to just timber. Any sort of vegetation can be disposed of because it is being transported to a burn facility for energy production rather than processed for much and ground cover.