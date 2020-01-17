Last T-Mobile Robbery Suspect Found Guilty

The only one of four suspects to be tried for one of two T-Mobile store robberies in Grass Valley that occurred in 2018 has been found guilty. The jury deliberated for less than a day in convicting 22-year-old Brian Mack in a Nevada County courtroom Thursday. But Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says the verdict was not applied to the more serious robbery charges…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

It was a re-trial for Mack. The first trial resulted in a hung jury, with the jury in favor of guilt by a vote of 11-1. The other three suspects pleaded guilty last summer…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says a weapon was not used during the crime. But he says Mack still faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in prison.