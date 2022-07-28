< Back to All News

Last Thursday Market of the Season

Posted: Jul. 28, 2022 12:54 AM PDT

It’s hard to believe we are already in the last week of July and along with that is last Thursday Night Market of the season in Grass Valley. On a recent KNCO On the Town, Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Robin Davies, says the season has been figuratively and literally quite hot!

 

However, the energy has been good along Mills Street and Main. Along with live music, the weekly event has also been successful for a variety of vendors. Davies says that vendors are selected to work alongside existing storefront businesses.

 

Another big change this year is the attraction of the area’s young residents.

 

Though the Thursday night event is wrapped up for the summer. Grass Valley Farmer’s Markets will continue on Saturdays and Tuesdays at the Pine Creek Center.

 

