Last Thursday Night Market of the Summer

Grass Valley celebrated the final Thursday Night Market of the summer last night. The weekely event sponsored by the Grass Vaklley Downtown Association has taken place six times since June 28. A popular new business, The Grass Valley Brewery, made its debut during one of the Markets.

Listen to Chad Wingo

Getting a photograph taken professionally, by David Wong, in front of the mural at Main and Mill Street was also a popular new addition.

Listen to David Wong

GVDA Association Executive Director Marni Marshall was pleased with the event and says feed back has been good.

Listen to Marni Marshall

One of the highlights of Thursday Night is the Farmer’s Market… and this year, with Thursday Night Market wrapping up, the GVDA is sponoring a small Farmers Market Thursdays on North Auburn Street between Foothill Flowers and Richardson Street beginning August 16 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.