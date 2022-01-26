Latest COVID Relief Fund For Microbusinesses

As the pandemic continues for a third year, so does Nevada County’s COVID Relief Fund. And this round will focus on microbusinesses. At their Tuesday meeting, the Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution accepting a 122-thousand dollar state grant that they applied for late last year. Projects Administrator Ariel Lovett told the Board the grant will cover 43 awards of 25-hundred dollars each. She says eligible microbusinesses face systemic barriers to getting financial help…

Lovett says examples of microbusinesses might include street vendors, artists, and small farmers, including those who participate at farmers’ markets. County Supervisor Ed Scofield was pleased to hear that the county will once again work with the Sierra Business Council to provide an easy access application for these hard-to-reach businesses…

Lovett says the application period will begin in late February and last four to five weeks.