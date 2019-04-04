Latest Empty Bowl Event Raises Most Money

The recent 13th annual Empty Bowl event is described as the most successful to date. Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros says over 30-thousand dollars was raised for those who are hungry and without a home…

Quadros says the money will give 93 people struggling with homelessness one full week of shelter and care, with all-inclusive wraparound services. Services include food, clothing, a bed, case management, job training, transportation to appointments, and housing assistance, among other things. She says Empty Bowl concluded with a special opportunity to hear from two men currently staying at the Hospitality House shelter, who shared their personal struggles…

Over 700 bowls were donated by local artists.