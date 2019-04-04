< Back to All News

Latest Empty Bowl Event Raises Most Money

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 12:46 AM PDT

The recent 13th annual Empty Bowl event is described as the most successful to date. Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros says over 30-thousand dollars was raised for those who are hungry and without a home…

Quadros says the money will give 93 people struggling with homelessness one full week of shelter and care, with all-inclusive wraparound services. Services include food, clothing, a bed, case management, job training, transportation to appointments, and housing assistance, among other things. She says Empty Bowl concluded with a special opportunity to hear from two men currently staying at the Hospitality House shelter, who shared their personal struggles…

Over 700 bowls were donated by local artists.

