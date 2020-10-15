Latest PSPS Skips Grass Valley-Nevada City

Electricity has been turned off for about 53-thousand customers in 24 counties, as PG and E continues efforts this season to minimize wildfires being caused by vegetation falling on its power lines. That includes 224 in Nevada County. But Utility Spokesman Paul Moreno says that does not impact the Grass Valley-Nevada City area. It affects areas in and around the town of Washington and Junction House, as well as Lake Spaulding…

Moreno credits changes in how PG and E has managed the grid this season, with more pinpoint outage applications, in reducing the severity of this Public Safety Power Shutoff…

That outage, in late September, affected around 29-hundred customers. The first one of the season, around Labor Day, impacted around 19-thousand. This shutoff will only affect about one-percent of PG and E’s five-point-four million customers. Moreno says the shutoff is expected to last into Friday morning before restoration efforts begin.