< Back to All News

Latest Revision of Draft Pot Ordinance Available

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

The path towards a cannabis ordinance in Nevada County continues to move along, although at a much slower pace than growers and others would like. The newest draft is out, and Nevada County Community Development Director Sean Powers says that’s a significant milestone…

Listen to Sean Powers 1

People can go online at look at the latest revisions, and Powers says his office, along with the building and planning departments, have been getting a lot of phone calls. Powers says the next step is more public meetings and hearings, but the process is progressing…

Listen to Sean Powers 2

Powers says the goal is to have an ordinance passed and enacted by May, in time for this year’s growing season.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha