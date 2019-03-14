Latest Revision of Draft Pot Ordinance Available

The path towards a cannabis ordinance in Nevada County continues to move along, although at a much slower pace than growers and others would like. The newest draft is out, and Nevada County Community Development Director Sean Powers says that’s a significant milestone…

People can go online at look at the latest revisions, and Powers says his office, along with the building and planning departments, have been getting a lot of phone calls. Powers says the next step is more public meetings and hearings, but the process is progressing…

Powers says the goal is to have an ordinance passed and enacted by May, in time for this year’s growing season.

