These storm systems do contain strong winds, and P-G-and-E is warning customers of possible outages…

Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says Nevada County has not experienced any major outages, but other areas of the Sierra and the foothills have not been so lucky…

Merlo says if you do come across a downed power line, call 9-1-1, and then call P-G-and-E at 1-800-743-5002.

