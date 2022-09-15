< Back to All News

Latino Family Festival At Condon Park

Posted: Sep. 15, 2022 12:19 AM PDT

With Latinos now being the largest ethnic group in Nevada County, a new event is being put on by the Superintendent of Schools Office Thursday evening. The Latino Family Festival is happening at Condon Park in Grass Valley. Outreach Specialist, Rocio Zhukov says her program is a division of the Grass Valley Family Resource Center. She says 21-percent of the student population is Latino, or around 22-hundred…

click to listen to Rocio Zhukov

Over 20 non-profit organizations will be on hand. Zhukov says there will also be musical entertainment…

click to listen to Rocio Zhukov

Zhukov says younger kids can also enjoy face-painting, balloons, snow-cones, and popcorn. And she also points out that the entire community is welcome. That’s from 5 to 8 this evening at Condon Park.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha