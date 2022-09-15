Latino Family Festival At Condon Park

With Latinos now being the largest ethnic group in Nevada County, a new event is being put on by the Superintendent of Schools Office Thursday evening. The Latino Family Festival is happening at Condon Park in Grass Valley. Outreach Specialist, Rocio Zhukov says her program is a division of the Grass Valley Family Resource Center. She says 21-percent of the student population is Latino, or around 22-hundred…

Over 20 non-profit organizations will be on hand. Zhukov says there will also be musical entertainment…

Zhukov says younger kids can also enjoy face-painting, balloons, snow-cones, and popcorn. And she also points out that the entire community is welcome. That’s from 5 to 8 this evening at Condon Park.