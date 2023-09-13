Latino Family Festival Should Be More Expansive

It promises to be a more expansive second annual celebration of Latinx cultures at Condon Park in Grass Valley Thursday evening. The main goal of the Latino Family Festival is to better connect people to community partners. Over 40 local agencies will be participating this year. It’s a collaboration of the Family Resource Centers and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools. Outreach Specialist, Rocio Zhukov, says there are still plenty of challenges, including language barriers. Social services continues to be where many residents are unfamiliar or uncomfortable with access. That includes Medi-Cal for kids…

Zhukov says food services, including food banks and Cal-Fresh, are also among the biggest areas where people need more help. In addition to social services, wellness opportunities will be available, as well as education and the arts. But Zhukov says they also want to have a fun carnival feel to the event…

Families are also encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, or purchase some tacos, while enjoying a variety of music. The Latino Family Festival is Thursday evening, from 5 to 8, at Condon Park in Grass Valley.