Law Day At Nevada County Courthouse

Friday is the annual Law Day at the Nevada County Courthouse, where hundreds of local fifth graders can develop a better understanding of the justice system and the role of law enforcement. The event is coordinated by the Superintendent of Schools Office. Spokeswoman Melissa Parrett says one courtroom will be set aside for a mock trial. One takes place during the morning session, another one happens for the afternoon session…

Parrett says the Grass Valley and Nevada City Police Departments, the County Sheriff’s Office, and the California Highway Patrol will also be on hand…

Students will visit three stations covering how the courts work, the role of law enforcement in the justice system, and a tour of the old county jail area. An estimated 650 fifth graders are expected to be split up into the two sessions, which are Friday, from 9:30 to 11:30am and from noon to 2pm. The courthouse will remain open for Law Day.