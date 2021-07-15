Law Enforcement Activity Slowly Increasing as County Reopens

It appears as the county is reopening and more people begin to get out and about, the level of crime is also increasing. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon says, though it has not been too great an increase, violent crimes seem to be on the rise.

Burglaries are also up a bit.

In a recent interview, Moon says that two murders in Nevada County have drawn some attention., and both of those crimes are in the investigative stage with an arrest in one of cases.

She also says, on the brighter side, officers are making more personal contact with residents as COVID restrictions have been eased.

Moon also says that though life is more normal for patrol deputies, those working the jail are still in COVID mode.

If an outbreak occurred they would have to stop booking at he jail. She says even though all crime hasn’t escalated, there is still a need to incarcerate the most serious violators.