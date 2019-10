Law Enforcement has been busy during the power shutoff. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon says they have had some problems. Some of them, but fortunately not a lot, were directed at P-G-and-E workers…

No arrests were made regarding those incidents, Moon says on Wednesday, though, calls for service were double what they are on a normal day…

Moon says the jail was running on backup generator power, and inmate bookings and releases were running as normal.

