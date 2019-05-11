Law Enforcement Rally For Charter School

Local law enforcement agencies are banning together to help a local school that had to cancel a major fundraising event that was going to take place tomorrow. The Grass Valley Charter School canceled their annual Blue Marble Jubilee when a conspiracy theory group somehow connected a tweet from the former FBI Director as a potential terrorist threat against the Jubilee. As a result the school will not benefit from the 20-25 thousand dollars the event raises. Grass Valley Chief Alex Gammelgard says to help offset the loss, the Grass Valley Police, Nevada City Police, and Nevada County Sheriff have put together an interesting fundraiser.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

The three agencies are stepping up becaue the real losers from the cancellation are the students.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

To promote the fundraiser, Gammelgard, Nevada City Chief Chad Ellis, and Sheriff Sannan Moon have produced an entertaining video.

Listen to Alex Gammelgard

Gammelgard say they hope the video takes off and goes viral… becoming a bigger hit than the actual conspiracy theory. A go-fund-me account has been set up as part of the campaign. Link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDLHyk-TdUk&t=19s