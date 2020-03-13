Law Enforcement Takes Extra Coronavirus Measures

Law enforcement personnel are considered to be at a higher-than-average risk for coronavirus infection, with their often close dealings with the public. Grass Valley Police Chief Alex Gammelgard says among the precautions they’re taking are changes to patrol protocols…

If close contact has occurred during the apprehension of a suspect, the Centers for Disease Control is also recommending the cleaning and disinfecting of the duty belt prior to reuse…

CDC data suggests that symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Other personal protective equipment suggestions include having a pair of disposable examination gloves, a disposable isolation gown, and eye protection.