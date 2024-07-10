Lawsuit Against New Grass Valley Fire Tax Dropped

Ahead of a trial scheduled for next week, a dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the outcome of Grass Valley’s new fire tax has been filed by the woman who initiated the litigation. Former City Councilmember, and Mayor, Patti Ingram-Spencer, says she feels she had adequate proof that as many as 39 people could have received the wrong ballots for Measure B in March. That means they could have lived outside of town or in the wrong precinct. But an even higher threshold also had to be met…

Measure B was approved by just 20 votes…

Measure B increases Grass Valley’s sales tax by three-eighths of a percent. In February, the City Council approved an expenditure plan, in February, with projected annual revenue of two-and-a- half million dollars earmarked for wildfire resiliency and vegetation management.