Lawsuit Filed Over Lake Wildwood Illnesses

As the source of the e-coli found at Lake Wildwood that sickened 18 people nearly a year ago remains elusive, the Lake Wildwood Association president says the number of recreationists is down this season, so far. Meanwhile, Association President Bob Mariani confirms that several people who became ill have sued the Association, along with the county and the Nevada Irrigation District. They claim not enough was done to warn about the risk of contamination. Mariani has declined to comment and says the Association hasn’t been served yet. He says signs are posted on all beaches…

Mariani says it’s likely too late to ever find the e-coli source, but says the 100 to 200 geese that populate the lake produce a high amount of feces….

Mariani says the Association now has a federal permit to remove up to 75 of the geese. He says the permit allows killing geese, but a plan has not been put together yet.