Lay Has Concerns About Local Funding Legislation

With school districts now having more local funding control, two Democratic Assembly members have introduced a pair of bills that they say will provide more accountability. They say the measures are designed to ensure that the state dollars are spend on the disadvantaged students they were intended for. That includes requiring districts to identify unspent funds, by annually reconciling what they received with what they spent. Nevada County’s Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says the legislation has a good intent, but compliance would be expensive…

The bills would also require a tracking mechanism for districts to report the types of services they use their supplemental and concentration funds on, and to report that information to the state….

The so-called Local Control Funding Formula was passed by the Legislature in 2013. Lay says it’s been a chance for stakeholders to say what’s really important at each school in a district to help improve the academic achievement of low-income students, English learners, and foster youth.