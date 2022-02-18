Leadership Changes Continue at SNMH

One more change with the leadership team at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeffery Rosenburg shared with KNCO that he is leaving the hospital, today, to move to southern California.

Rosenburg says his time at Sierra Nevada has been positive. COVID has made the past two years quite a learning experience.

With vaccines continuing to be developed and improved treatments, the hospital is better prepared to handle COVID as it continues to evolve.

As part of his last report, Dr. Rosenburg shared news of improving treatments at the hospital.

The hospital has also begun providing protection with a long-acting monoclonal antibody, EVUSHELD, for transplant patients and other immuno-compromised patients. Other local health care partners have access to additional treatments.

Other changes in medical leadership include Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital announcing Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Scott Neeley is taking over on March 6th; and the change of the leadership in the Public Health with Dr. Sherilynn Cooke taking over for Dr. Scott Kellerman as the County Chief Medical Officer.