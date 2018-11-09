League of Women Voters Begin 2020 Planning

Even though the next election isn’t until 2020, the League of Women Voters in Western Nevada County is already beginning to make plans. League President, Janice Bedayn says the meeting on Saturday will begin by debriefing the past election.

Listen to Janice Bedayn

Bedayn says even though the League had good attendance and participation at local candidate forums, they fell short on the regional races.

Listen to Janice Bedayn

Bedayn also says that community members have requested more outside involvement with the pros-and-cons forums around statewide propositions and local measures.

Listen to Janice Bedayn

The League of Women Voters meeting is at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley Saturday at 10:00 AM.