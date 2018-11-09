< Back to All News

League of Women Voters Begin 2020 Planning

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 12:15 AM PST

Even though the next election isn’t until 2020, the League of Women Voters in Western Nevada County is already beginning to make plans. League President, Janice Bedayn says the meeting on Saturday will begin by debriefing the past election.

Bedayn says even though the League had good attendance and participation at local candidate forums, they fell short on the regional races.

Bedayn also says that community members have requested more outside involvement with the pros-and-cons forums around statewide propositions and local measures.

The League of Women Voters meeting is at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley Saturday at 10:00 AM.

 

