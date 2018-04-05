League of Women Voters Forums Start Tonight

The election forum season is heating up. The League of Women Voters is kicking off a series of voter information nights, beginning this evening…

But organizer Janice Bedayn says each forum will begin with a ten-minute presentation on the Voters Choice Act–some of the new rules and things that will be different with the election that will be vote-by-mail-only this time. The presentation will begin at 6:45, and then there will be a short break before the forums begin promptly at seven. Bedayn says because of all of the new rules and earlier voting, that’s why you’re starting to see all these candidates forums so soon before the election…

Tonight’s forum will feature the District Attorney and Clerk Recorder races. Next Thursday will have several candidates running to try to unseat incumbent Doug LaMalfa for Congress. Upcoming forums will be for the Nevada County Supervisorial race in District Three, and the three candidates for Nevada County Sheriff. All of the forums are at the Board of Supervisors chambers at the Rood Center.

–gf