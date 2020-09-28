< Back to All News

League Of Women Voters Has Video Resources

Posted: Sep. 28, 2020 12:54 AM PDT

Mail-in voting for the November elections starts next week. And starting Monday or Tuesday, nonpartisan YouTube presentations on each state ballot measure are available on the website of the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County. League President Janice Bedayn says because of the pandemic they can’t have their traditional in-person presentations…

click to listen to Janice Bedayn

Bedayn says their paper “Easy Voter Guides” are also still distributed. And among other resources available on the League website, you can download your particular ballot and also find more information on local candidates that you may not be able to obtain elsewhere. The link is called “Voter’s Edge”…

click to listen to Janice Bedayn

All the recent virtual candidates forums are also posted. And Bedayn says the League also recently posted a one-hour video of County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz and Registrar of Voters, Natalie Adona, answering questions about the voting process that were submitted by residents.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha