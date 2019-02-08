League of Women Voters Holds Medical Pot Forum

The League of Women Voters is getting involved in the medical marijuana issue–hosting a forum on medical cannabis tomorrow as part of their ‘second Saturday’ program. Attorney Fran Cole will moderate, and says there will be several guest speakers, including two from Nevada County government, and others…

Each guest will explain their field of expertise. There will be a question and answer session to follow. The League presents issues in a non-partisan way, and has a program on the second Saturday of every month…

Peace Lutheran Church is at 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley.

–gf