League of Women Voters Host Sheriff Candidates

Another overflow crowd at the Rood Center for the final round of the League of Women Voters 2018 Primary Election Forums. The three candidates for Sheriff, John Foster, Shannan Moon, and Bill Smethers fielded questions from the media and general public. As in most of the candidate’s forums, there were questions about cannabis enforcement, addressing homeless residents, use of force and body cams when making arrests. And because of recent news- there was a question about how they will handle the animal shelter.

Bill Smethers wants to upgrade facilities.

Listen to Bill Smethers

Shannan Moon would like to combine resources within Western Nevada County.*

Listen to Shannan Moon

John Foster wants to make sure the entire county, including Truckee, has services.*

Listen to John Foster

Another question asked, what is the differentiator that makes a candidate stand out from the others.

Foster answered first, going with his leadership experience.

Listen to John Foster

Smethers followed, leveraging his experience in the field.

Listen to Bill Smethers

And Moon drew on her experience and knowledge of all aspects of the Sheriff’s Office.

Listen to Shannan Moon

As the questions wrapped up, the Candidates joked that this was the eighth or ninth time they have participated in forums so far, with more still to go.

The League will also host a series of forums for the General election in November.