League of Women Voters to Hold Candidate Forum

There will be at least one chance to listen to the candidates running for State Assembly in next month’s special election. The League of Women Voters of Nevada County will be holding a live candidates forum Thursday August 15. It will be in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Rood Center at 6:30. There are four Republicans and one Democrat on the ballot to fill the seat vacated by Brian Dahle when he was elected to the State Senate in a special election in June. Election Day is August 27. If one candidate does not get a majority of the vote, the top two candidates will face each other in a runoff election in November.

–gf