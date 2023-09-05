< Back to All News

Learn About Ghosts Wednesday at GV Library

Posted: Sep. 5, 2023 2:12 PM PDT

Nevada County has a reputation for some spooky stories about different locations around the area. If you are entertained by scary tales the Nevada County Lirariy is hosting an event that can help you learn more about paranormal life in Grass Valley and Nevada City. County Public Information Officer Lisa Renner says The Grass Valley Library has a local expert, Mark Lyon in house Wednesday evening to present Everything You Wanted to Know About Ghosts but Were Afraid to Ask.
The evening kicks off at 6:00PM.

 

Lyon is also well known for his unique and entertaining tours of Grass Valley and Nevada City.

 

The Mark Lyon presentation of Everything You Wanted to Know About Ghosts but Were Afraid to Ask is Wednesday at 6:00PM at the GV Branch.

 

 

