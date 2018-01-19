Legacy Presents Happy Birthday Janis, Again

If you are from the Woodstock-era generation, or even if you’re not, there’s a big rock and roll show this weekend at the Nevada Theater you’ll likely enjoy. It’s called ‘Happy Birthday Janis, Again’, and this is the fourth year that Legacy Presents is putting on the show. Sue Legate-Halford not only sings Janis Joplin, but will have many other songs from the 1960s and 70s…

Listen to Sue Legate-Halford 1

Legate-Halford says in addition to songs from the Mamas and Papas, Jefferson Airplane, and Tom Petty, you’ll get a lot of Janis…

Listen to Sue Legate-Halford 2

Performances are tonight and tomorrow night at the Nevada Theater. Both shows start at 8pm.

–gf