< Back to All News

Legacy’s Scrooge Runs Through Christmas Eve

Posted: Dec. 12, 2019 9:45 AM PST

The local production of Scrooge is now in the middle of its holiday run, which extends through Christmas Eve. The adaptation by Roger Hoopman is now in its fourth year, put on by Legacy Presents. Producer Alvis Legate says Legacy used to rotate four different holiday shows through the years…

Listen to Alvis Legate 1

It’s a musical, and in addition to the producer’s role, Legate will fill in as one of the actors. Legate says it’s rapidly becoming a tradition for local theater-goers, and for cast members…

Listen to Alvis Legate 2

In addition to evening performances, there will be morning shows next week for school children, who will get to make a field trip to experience live theater. The production began its run after Thanksgiving. The next performance is tonight at the Nevada Theater.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha