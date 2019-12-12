Legacy’s Scrooge Runs Through Christmas Eve

The local production of Scrooge is now in the middle of its holiday run, which extends through Christmas Eve. The adaptation by Roger Hoopman is now in its fourth year, put on by Legacy Presents. Producer Alvis Legate says Legacy used to rotate four different holiday shows through the years…

Listen to Alvis Legate 1

It’s a musical, and in addition to the producer’s role, Legate will fill in as one of the actors. Legate says it’s rapidly becoming a tradition for local theater-goers, and for cast members…

Listen to Alvis Legate 2

In addition to evening performances, there will be morning shows next week for school children, who will get to make a field trip to experience live theater. The production began its run after Thanksgiving. The next performance is tonight at the Nevada Theater.

–gf