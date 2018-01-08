Legal Pot Still Banned At Sierra College

Even though anyone 21 and older can now legally buy recreational marijuana, that still doesn’t mean you can take it to class. Sierra College Public Information Officer, Sue Michaels, says the ban on drugs, legal or illegal, as well as alcohol, still applies…

Officials at all public colleges and universities in the state also point out that marijuana possession is still illegal, federally, and their federal funding would be jeopardized. Since classes haven’t resumed yet at Sierra College campuses, Michaels says it’s too early to tell if there’ll be an uptick in marijuana use by students. But the same discipline policies would be imposed…

Sierra College campuses, like other college campuses, are also smoke-free.