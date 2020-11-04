< Back to All News

Legislative Incumbents On Way To Re-Election

Posted: Nov. 4, 2020 1:14 AM PST

Looking at the legislative races affecting Nevada County….Doug LaMalfa had a nine-point lead over Audrey Denney for the the county’s congressional seat. And Brian and Megan Dahle were on their way to retaining their State Senate and Assembly seats.

