Lehman Named New County C-E-O

Posted: May. 8, 2018 4:44 PM PDT

Nevada County has its successor to retiring Executive Officer Rick Haffey. Following a closed session, the Board of Supervisors announced they have offered Assistant C-E-O Alison Lehman the job, effective when Haffey retires in September. Haffey recommended Lehman to the Board as his successor, and says they made the right choice…

Lehman has been with the county since 2001, and has been the head of three different departments–most recently the Acting Director of Human Resources. She became the Assistant C-E-O in 2012. Lehman says she is looking forward to getting to work, and says the county has been well-managed…

She still has to negotiate a contract, which should be a formality. Haffey says his last day will be September 7, and Lehman will take over on that date.

